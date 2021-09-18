Video: Louisville burns UCF with cool trick play for touchdown

UCF scored against Louisville on Friday night with a trick play. A quarter later, Louisville answered with a trick play of their own that went for a touchdown.

First, here was the way the Knights scored on a throwback pass to quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third quarter.

UCF pulled out the trick play to even the score‼️ pic.twitter.com/euMmQuFUrJ — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 18, 2021

That was pretty. It also tied the game at 21.

Then in the fourth quarter, Louisville took a 35-28 lead on a Braden Smith pass to Trevion Cooley for a touchdown.

Goodness, was he open. Someone at UCF needs to be fired for that. How did the defense not have that one better defended?

Not only did the game feature trick plays, but the score differential never drifted beyond seven points, making it for a close contest. That’s what you want out of a game, unless it’s your team involved.