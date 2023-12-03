Video shows Michigan’s reaction to facing Alabama

Florida State was left out of the College Football Playoff on Sunday, and there may have been as many people upset about that in Ann Arbor as there were in Tallahassee.

The Seminoles finished fifth in the final College Football Playoff ranking despite going undefeated and winning the ACC. Had they gotten into the CFP, they likely would have been the No. 4 team and faced top overall seed Michigan. The Wolverines will now face Alabama in the semifinal, instead.

It sure seems like Michigan players and coaches would have rather faced Florida State. There was a collective gasp at Michigan’s watch party when Alabama was revealed as the 4th seed.

Michigan reacts to Alabama being selected at No. 4. Wolverines and Crimson Tide in the CFP semi. pic.twitter.com/V2mrgLQA3W — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 3, 2023

We eventually heard some clapping, but no one in Ann Arbor seemed all that excited about facing Nick Saban’s team. That is a probably a great indication that Alabama is one of the four-best teams in the country, at least in the eyes of their next opponent.

Florida State has been without starting quarterback Jordan Travis, who suffered a season-ending leg injury. Michigan was probably hoping to face a backup quarterback in the semifinal, but they now have to match up with an SEC powerhouse that just handed Georgia its first loss in two years.