Video: Ohio State fans troll Dabo Swinney after blowout win in Sugar Bowl

Ohio State fans let Dabo Swinney hear it after the Buckeyes trounced Clemson 49-28 to win the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Friday night in New Orleans.

Swinney respects Ohio State and thinks they have a talented team, but he was steadfast in his belief that they should not be ranked in the top 10 this season based on only playing six games.

Though Swinney stood by his principles, those principles may have motivated the Buckeyes. At the least, it sure fired up Ohio State’s fans.

After the game ended, chants of “Dabo, Dabo” could be heard from the limited crowd of 3,000 people in attendance at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The "DABO" chant is a SAVAGE move by the Ohio State crowd. pic.twitter.com/J2d8yPZt8C — Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) January 2, 2021

After a lopsided win like that, Ohio State definitely earned the right to troll. And they sure enjoyed doing so.