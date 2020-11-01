Video: Oklahoma State fans threw seat back cushions at Texas players after game

Oklahoma State fans got a little wild after their Cowboys lost in overtime to Texas on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla.

Following the Longhorns’ 41-34 win over the Cowboys, Oklahoma State fans were seen throwing seat back cushions onto the field.

#OkState fans are throwing what appears to be seat cushions at Texas players as the Cowboys lose in OT. pic.twitter.com/kXW67AzE7c — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) November 1, 2020

Here is a closer look at the objects they were throwing:

Whoever had this idea, props. pic.twitter.com/Dbsq2FCEdz — Brodie Myers (@MyersVoice) October 31, 2020

Those items looked pretty harmless and like they wouldn’t cause much harm to Texas players, but that’s still inappropriate behavior from the fans. We have seen players have worse things thrown at them back when fans at games was more commonplace.

Let’s just hope that Oklahoma State does not make the cushions their version of the flying tortillas.