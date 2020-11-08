Video: Referee gives Sam Ehlinger pats on rear

A referee in Saturday’s Texas-West Virginia game got carried away with his pats on Sam Ehlinger’s rear.

The official was shown helping Ehlinger back up and then giving him several pats on the backside.

Alright calm down dude pic.twitter.com/vqn8GQprwd — toomuchdip (@toomuchdipp) November 7, 2020

Ehlinger passed for 184 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed 12 times for 39 yards as the Longhorns beat West Virginia 17-13.

Texas is now 5-2 and has won three in a row following their two-game losing streak. And Ehlinger appears to have a referee who is quite fond of him.