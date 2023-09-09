Video: Shedeur Sanders celebrates touchdown with ‘Deion shuffle’ dance

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders broke out one of his father’s celebrations after putting away Saturday’s win over Nebraska.

Sanders essentially turned Saturday’s game into a blowout with just under five minutes left, running for a six-yard touchdown to give the Buffaloes a four-score lead. His celebration was a clear nod to his father, as he broke out what is often called the “Deion shuffle.”

SHEDEUR TAKES IT HIMSELF@CUBuffsFootball is running away with this one 🔥 pic.twitter.com/n11gzfnqQW — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 9, 2023

The dance was one of Deion Sanders’ signature NFL celebrations, which did not go unnoticed by viewers.

Looks familiar pic.twitter.com/nTCGZEdZnu — The NyCAA Knicks (@jthesaint527) September 9, 2023

Shedeur has very quickly proven that he can play at this level, and the stars are certainly noticing. There is certainly nothing wrong with him bringing a bit of his father’s flair to his play. Saturday’s game will only attract more notice after he went 31-for-42 for 393 yards and three total touchdowns.