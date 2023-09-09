 Skip to main content
Video: Shedeur Sanders celebrates touchdown with ‘Deion shuffle’ dance

September 9, 2023
by Grey Papke
Shedeur Sanders touchdown dance

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders broke out one of his father’s celebrations after putting away Saturday’s win over Nebraska.

Sanders essentially turned Saturday’s game into a blowout with just under five minutes left, running for a six-yard touchdown to give the Buffaloes a four-score lead. His celebration was a clear nod to his father, as he broke out what is often called the “Deion shuffle.”

The dance was one of Deion Sanders’ signature NFL celebrations, which did not go unnoticed by viewers.

Shedeur has very quickly proven that he can play at this level, and the stars are certainly noticing. There is certainly nothing wrong with him bringing a bit of his father’s flair to his play. Saturday’s game will only attract more notice after he went 31-for-42 for 393 yards and three total touchdowns.

