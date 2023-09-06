Tom Brady sent 3-word message to Shedeur Sanders after Colorado win

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders received a ton of fanfare after he led Colorado to a 45-42 upset win over TCU on Saturday. The performance prompted a QB by the name of Tom Brady to reach out to the youngster.

Sanders threw for 510 yards with 4 touchdowns in the monumental victory at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. The 21-year-old seemingly made every big play, including a 46-yard TD pass to running back Dylan Edwards that gave Colorado the lead for good.

Sanders revealed that Brady texted him after the win. But instead of a congratulatory message, the 7-time Super Bowl winner sent Sanders a stern reminder.

“Don’t be satisfied,” Brady told the Colorado QB via text.

Tom Brady texted Shedeur Sanders after Colorado’s upset W vs. TCU 🐐 pic.twitter.com/6no2H8HPSk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 5, 2023

While Sanders did make a name for himself in his FBS debut, Brady succinctly reminded the young QB that it was just one game. Brady, of all people, knows what it means to have prolonged success.

It’s not the first time Brady has given Sanders advice. The pair linked up years before Sanders would ever throw a pass for Colorado. Sanders was also the very first NIL signee of Brady’s personal sports apparel brand.

Brady is clearly invested in Sanders, both on and off the field.