Video: SMU beats Louisiana Tech on improbable Hail Mary

Hail Mary plays are worth a shot at times, because they actually do work. SMU can attest to that.

The Mustangs beat Louisiana Tech 39-37 on Saturday on a last-second Hail Mary. SMU had a 2nd-and-10 with six seconds left. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai only had time to heave the ball to the end zone for one last shot. The ball was deflected and went straight to Roderick Roberson for the winning play.

What a way to win.

SMU is now 3-0 to start the season, while Louisiana Tech is 1-2.

SMU went 10-3 under Sonny Dykes in 2019 and 7-3 last season. Now they’re off to another good start, though they had some nice fortune in this one.