Video: SMU game delayed after horse poops on field

Friday night’s game between SMU and Navy experienced a delay in the third quarter after a horse pooped on the field. Seriously.

SMU scored on a 60-yard run by Tanner Mordecai to go up 19-14 early in the third quarter. After the touchdown, the SMU spirit squad ran on to the field to fire up the crowd. The display included running a black pony through the field.

The only problem is the pony left behind a trail of poop. There was a 10-minute delay in the third quarter so some SMU staff members could clean up the poop.

Here's the full horse poop delay from the Navy vs SMU game 💀 pic.twitter.com/IePhdIgeOQ — PSC Highlights (@psc_highlights) October 15, 2022

They had a pony out there thinking that would be easier to handle than an actual mustang, and look at what happens. Maybe next time they should get one of those poop bags behind the horse!