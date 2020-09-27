Video: South Carolina loses on botched punt return
South Carolina lost its opener 31-27 against Tennessee on Saturday, and a botched punt return did not help their cause.
The Gamecocks kicked a field goal with 3:16 left to make it a four-point game. They got a stop on defense and forced a punt with 1:29 left. South Carolina should have been in position to try to win the game, but the punt hit Cam Smith’s leg and Tennessee recovered the ball.
— hulk (@hulkshorses) September 27, 2020
The Vols were able to kneel out the clock and secure the 31-27 road win.
That was some bad luck for South Carolina at the end of the game. The game was close and saw never more than a 7-point difference between the sides. South Carolina could use some work on special teams, as their punter only averaged 35.2 yards per punt.