Video: South Carolina loses on botched punt return

September 26, 2020
by Larry Brown

South Carolina lost its opener 31-27 against Tennessee on Saturday, and a botched punt return did not help their cause.

The Gamecocks kicked a field goal with 3:16 left to make it a four-point game. They got a stop on defense and forced a punt with 1:29 left. South Carolina should have been in position to try to win the game, but the punt hit Cam Smith’s leg and Tennessee recovered the ball.

The Vols were able to kneel out the clock and secure the 31-27 road win.

That was some bad luck for South Carolina at the end of the game. The game was close and saw never more than a 7-point difference between the sides. South Carolina could use some work on special teams, as their punter only averaged 35.2 yards per punt.

