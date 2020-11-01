Video: Texas goes wild celebrating in locker room after overtime win

The Texas Longhorns went wild celebrating their overtime victory at Oklahoma State on Saturday night.

The Longhorns were up 34-31 but Oklahoma State kicked a field goal in the final minute to tie the game. Despite the letdown, Texas did not blow it and instead pulled out the win.

Texas went up 41-34 after a touchdown pass by Sam Ehlinger in overtime. Then they stopped Oklahoma State with a sack on fourth down to end the game.

They were thrilled to get the win at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. and celebrated in the locker room.

Texas had a rough stretch where they lost two in a row and were 2-2. Things were tough during the week too when they lost a huge recruit.

But nothing cures problems more than winning, and this video seems to be proof of that.