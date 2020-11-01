Video: Texas goes wild celebrating in locker room after overtime win
The Texas Longhorns went wild celebrating their overtime victory at Oklahoma State on Saturday night.
The Longhorns were up 34-31 but Oklahoma State kicked a field goal in the final minute to tie the game. Despite the letdown, Texas did not blow it and instead pulled out the win.
Texas went up 41-34 after a touchdown pass by Sam Ehlinger in overtime. Then they stopped Oklahoma State with a sack on fourth down to end the game.
They were thrilled to get the win at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. and celebrated in the locker room.
Celebrate with family! pic.twitter.com/W3r6LGWyAw
— Matt Lange (@mattjlange) November 1, 2020
Texas had a rough stretch where they lost two in a row and were 2-2. Things were tough during the week too when they lost a huge recruit.
But nothing cures problems more than winning, and this video seems to be proof of that.