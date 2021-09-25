Video: UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson makes embarrassing mental mistake

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson made an embarrassing mental mistake during Saturday’s game against Stanford.

UCLA was leading 14-0 in the second quarter against Stanford and had a 3rd-and-17 just past midfield. Robinson must have forgotten that the team was seven yards behind the original line of scrimmage due to a sack for a loss on first down. The Bruins quarterback began to scramble and made it back to the original line of scrimmage before attempting a pass.

Take a look at the video.

O DTR esqueceu onde era a linha de scrimmage, correu 7 jardas e só depois lançou a bola… Uma das jogadas mais bizarras que já vi na vida. #UCLA #CollegeNaESPN pic.twitter.com/Qculjzbwyl — Jorge Assireu🏈📚 (@JorgeAssireu_) September 25, 2021

That was embarrassing. The announcers couldn’t believe it. He was seven yards past the line of scrimmage before attempting the pass. He actually had a good gain on the ground!

DTR must have just seen the down marker and thought that was the line of scrimmage, rather than the mark seven yards back.

UCLA was flagged for an illegal forward pass and got pushed back five yards before punting. What a blunder.

Tip via Tennisdude