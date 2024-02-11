Vince McMahon’s grandson announces his college commitment

One of Vince McMahon’s grandsons has his college football commitment set.

Kenyon McMahon, the middle son of Shane McMahon, announced during the week that he has committed to play at North Carolina.

I’m extremely blessed and excited to announce my commitment to play football at the University of North Carolina. #GoHeels pic.twitter.com/gmETMhwilK — Kenyon McMahon (@KenyonJMcMahon) February 5, 2024

Kenyon plays wide receiver and safety at Poly Prep Country Day School in Brooklyn, New York. He committed to the Tar Heels as a defensive back for the 2025 recruiting class.

Kenyon’s older brother Declan plays football at Indiana. He was a redshirt freshman running back last season but did not see any game action.

Shane McMahon is the only son of two children born to Vince and Stephanie McMahon. He has both wrestled and worked as an executive for WWE. He has three sons — the youngest is Rogan. So far, two of the three will be a part of Division I college football teams.

Here are some highlights of Kenyon on the field: