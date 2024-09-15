Vince Young had great reaction to Arch Manning’s big TD run

Texas fans are feeling pretty good about how their Longhorns look this season, and that includes former Longhorns star, Vince Young.

Young was pumped about Texas’ game against UTSA Saturday and shared several posts on social media about the contest. Then upon seeing Arch Manning break open a long 67-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, Young shared a message.

“Ok respect #16 I see you champ!!” Young wrote in a post on X. He also included an emoji of a hand doing the “Hook ’em Horns” gesture.

Ok respect #16 I see you champ!!🤘🏿 — Mr. Young (@VinceYoung10) September 15, 2024

Not only was Manning’s 67-yard TD run impressive, but there also was a tie-in to Young.

Manning’s TD run was the longest TD run by a Texas quarterback since Young’s 80-yard touchdown run against Oklahoma State in 2005.

Arch Manning’s 67-yard sprint into the end zone is the longest touchdown run by a Texas quarterback since Vince Young scored on an 80-yard run against Oklahoma State on Oct. 29, 2005.pic.twitter.com/RKpMuk77Ar — Danny Davis (@_dannydavis) September 15, 2024

Many people see a Manning quarterback and think they’re not too mobile, like Peyton. But that’s a misconception when it comes to Arch, whose father Cooper was a speedy wide receiver.

Texas won the game 56-7 to improve to 3-0. Texas would only be too thrilled to have Manning follow in Young’s footsteps and one day become a Heisman Trophy finalist and national champion.