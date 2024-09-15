 Skip to main content
Vince Young had great reaction to Arch Manning’s big TD run

September 15, 2024
by Larry Brown
Vince Young at a Texas game

Dec 1, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Former Texas quarterback Vince Young on the sideline during the Big 12 Conference Championship NCAA football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas fans are feeling pretty good about how their Longhorns look this season, and that includes former Longhorns star, Vince Young.

Young was pumped about Texas’ game against UTSA Saturday and shared several posts on social media about the contest. Then upon seeing Arch Manning break open a long 67-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, Young shared a message.

“Ok respect #16 I see you champ!!” Young wrote in a post on X. He also included an emoji of a hand doing the “Hook ’em Horns” gesture.

Not only was Manning’s 67-yard TD run impressive, but there also was a tie-in to Young.

Manning’s TD run was the longest TD run by a Texas quarterback since Young’s 80-yard touchdown run against Oklahoma State in 2005.

Many people see a Manning quarterback and think they’re not too mobile, like Peyton. But that’s a misconception when it comes to Arch, whose father Cooper was a speedy wide receiver.

Texas won the game 56-7 to improve to 3-0. Texas would only be too thrilled to have Manning follow in Young’s footsteps and one day become a Heisman Trophy finalist and national champion.

