UVA football players Lavel Davis, D’Sean Perry reportedly killed in campus shooting

At least two University of Virginia football players were reportedly killed in a shooting that took place on the school’s campus Sunday night.

A manhunt was underway Monday morning for former UVA football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. UVA Police say Jones is suspected of shooting and killing three people and wounding two others. According to Eric Kolenich of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, one of the victims who was killed is Virginia linebacker D’Sean Perry. Perry’s father Sean confirmed that his son was killed.

Wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. was another one of the reported victims.

Saddening, saddening news this morning. God took one of his most kind, humble, loving soldiers off of the battlefield last night. Please pray for my family as we are devastated by the passing my cousin Lavel Davis Jr. Love and already miss you, kid. @LDJxlll pic.twitter.com/Sj0cIgPB81 — Coach Sean Lampkin (@Coach_Lampkin) November 14, 2022

Perry, a junior, appeared in seven games this season and had seven total tackles, including two in Saturday’s loss to Pitt.

Davis, also a junior, had 16 receptions for 371 yards and two touchdowns in eight games. He had a breakout freshman season in 2020 with 20 catches for 515 yards and five touchdowns. Davis missed all of the 2021 season after suffering a knee injury.

Jones was on the UVA football team in 2018 but did not appear in a game, according to the school’s athletic department website.

The shooting took place at around 10:30 p.m Sunday night at a parking garage. UVA Police issued a shelter in place order and were still searching for Jones as of mid-morning on Monday.