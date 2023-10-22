 Skip to main content
Virginia’s game-ending interception seals historic upset over North Carolina

October 21, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Virginia linebacker James Jackson celebrates game-winning interception against North Carolina

Virginia stunned the college football world with a shocking 31-27 win over North Carolina on Saturday.

The Cavaliers had a 1-5 record entering the contest against the previously unbeaten Tar Heels at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Virginia led for most of the game and nursed a 31-27 advantage up until the game’s final minute.

With 1:12 remaining, UNC quarterback Drake Maye still had enough time for a game-winning drive. He threw for two first downs and got the Tar Heels to UVA’s 48. But the projected top-5 NFL draft pick was intercepted by Virginia linebacker James Jackson in the ensuing series.

Maye haphazardly threw away the football to avoid a sack after Cavaliers defensive end Paul Akere got past his blocker.

Jackson’s interception sealed Virginia’s first road win against an AP top-10 opponent in program history. The interception was also the first in Jackson’s career.

North Carolina was 6-0 and won by an average margin of 16.3 points per game before losing to Virginia.

