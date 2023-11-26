Virginia pulled off amazingly petty move after loss to Virginia Tech

Virginia had a unique way of utilizing their home-field advantage Saturday against Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech walloped their in-state rivals 55-17 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.

The Hokies showed no mercy against the Cavaliers on the gridiron. At one point, Virginia Tech led 31-0 over Virginia midway into the third quarter.

Hokies coach Brent Pry wanted to savor the moment with his team after the game. He gathered his squad in the middle of their rival’s field for some team photos well after the score was final.

But as Virginia Tech posed for the cameras, someone — likely a rogue Virginia supporter who worked at the stadium — turned on the sprinklers and drenched the visitors.

Rivalries are amazing! Coach Pry brought his team back on the field to take a picture following the 55-17 win over UVA. Virginia turned the sprinklers on the Scott Stadium field. Beautiful! pic.twitter.com/KzfgrBIsYB — Bill Roth (@BillRoth2020) November 26, 2023

Virginia Tech surely didn’t enjoy the impromptu shower. But the move was just the right amount of petty that it’s hard not to appreciate it for what it is — a relatively harmless prank against your school rival.

The petty move against Virginia Tech probably doesn’t top Virginia’s historic upset earlier this season. But it’s probably high up on the list in what’s been an otherwise dreary 2023 campaign for Virginia.