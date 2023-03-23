Son of MMA legend announces his college commitment

Davi Belfort, the son of MMA legend Vitor Belfort, has decided where he wants to play college football.

Belfort on Wednesday announced that he has committed to Virginia Tech. The 3-star quarterback from the Class of 2024 told Hayes Fawcett of On3 that he chose the Hokies over Michigan State and Texas A&M. He said the decision was made easy because of the great relationship he established with Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry and Pry’s staff.

“I had an amazing relationship with each coach on the staff. Ever since the first time I stepped foot on VT campus I knew that’s where I was going to go,” Belfort said. “They have been recruiting me super hard for over a year. They want me to be the guy that leads the class. And ultimately they did everything they could to land me. I can’t wait to make history there for the next 3-4 years and help bring a national championship to Blacksburg!”

Belfort is entering his senior season at Gulliver Prep in Miami, Fla. He threw for 2,358 yards and accounted for 16 touchdowns as a junior last year.

Vitor Belfort is a former UFC champion and was one of the best fighters in MMA during his prime. While that has led to some increased hype around Davi, the younger Belfort has been turning heads with his talent for quite some time. He even received a scholarship offer from one huge program before he played in a high school game.