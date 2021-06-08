Son of MMA legend gets scholarship offer from Alabama

Vitor Belfort was one of the best fighters in mixed martial arts during the prime of his career, and to say he has passed his athletic genes onto his son would be an understatement. Just ask Nick Saban.

Belfort’s son, quarterback Davi Belfort, received an official scholarship offer from Alabama on Monday. That’s an accomplishment in itself, but it is even more impressive when you consider that the younger Belfort has yet to even play in a high school game.

Davi Belfort is a freshman at Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Fla. He’s part of the Class of 2025. So why would Saban already offer him a scholarship? This highlight video should help explain it:

Saban probably wishes Belfort could just skip high school and head straight to Tuscaloosa. That highlight video looks like it should have come from a first-round draft pick, not a high school freshman.

This actually isn’t the first time Saban has offered a scholarship to a player who hasn’t even played a high school game yet. Belfort is sure to receive interest from numerous top programs, so Saban wanted to get out ahead of the hype.

