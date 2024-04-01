Hall of Fame player joins Deion Sanders’ staff at Colorado

Deion Sanders has added a Hall of Fame player to his coaching staff at Colorado.

Thee Pregame Show shared a video Sunday that showed Warren Sapp shaking hands with Colorado players inside the team’s meeting room. Sapp has joined Colorado as a senior quality control analyst.

Now there’s two Gold Jackets in #Boulder #Colorado . . . Coach Warren Sapp @WarrenSapp has arrived at @CUBuffsFootball – the Senior Quality Control Analyst is here to help #CoachPrime build a championship program! #SappNotFishing pic.twitter.com/iVn9UPrzFP — Thee Pregame Show (@theepregameshow) March 31, 2024

Sapp joining Colorado’s staff makes good on what we were told over the fall.

Sapp had said he was trying to get a spot on Sanders’ staff. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman had said that he needed to obtain his college degree first and then pass whatever tests needed in order to be part of a college football staff. Apparently Sapp did everything he needed to do in order to join the staff.

The 51-year-old Sapp was a star at Miami from 1991-1994 before becoming the No. 12 overall pick by the Bucs in 1995. The dominant defensive lineman won a Super Bowl, was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and was a 7-time Pro Bowl honoree. Now he will be trying to help the Buffaloes’ football program. This appears to be his first coaching job.