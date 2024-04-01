 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, April 1, 2024

Hall of Fame player joins Deion Sanders’ staff at Colorado

April 1, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Deion Sanders smiling

Dec 4, 2022; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks during a press conference at the Arrow Touchdown Club. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders has added a Hall of Fame player to his coaching staff at Colorado.

Thee Pregame Show shared a video Sunday that showed Warren Sapp shaking hands with Colorado players inside the team’s meeting room. Sapp has joined Colorado as a senior quality control analyst.

Sapp joining Colorado’s staff makes good on what we were told over the fall.

Sapp had said he was trying to get a spot on Sanders’ staff. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman had said that he needed to obtain his college degree first and then pass whatever tests needed in order to be part of a college football staff. Apparently Sapp did everything he needed to do in order to join the staff.

The 51-year-old Sapp was a star at Miami from 1991-1994 before becoming the No. 12 overall pick by the Bucs in 1995. The dominant defensive lineman won a Super Bowl, was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and was a 7-time Pro Bowl honoree. Now he will be trying to help the Buffaloes’ football program. This appears to be his first coaching job.

Article Tags

Colorado FootballWarren Sapp
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus