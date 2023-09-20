Hall of Famer to join Deion Sanders’ coaching staff next year?

Deion Sanders will likely continue to add star players via the transfer portal for as long as he is the head coach at Colorado, and he is apparently planning to make a major addition to his coaching staff as well.

Hall of Fame defensive lineman Warren Sapp revealed on “The Rich Eisen Show” Tuesday that he is planning to join Sanders’ staff in 2024. Sapp indicated that he has an agreement in place to become the defensive line coach at Colorado as soon as he can “get the paperwork” in order.

Colorado's coaching staff is about to get even more stacked: #NFL hall of fame defensive lineman Warren Sapp says that he's planning to join the team's coaching staff for the 2024 season

Sapp said he is working on getting his degree, which he would need to coach college football. There was a report back in 2020 that Sapp might join Sanders’ staff at Jackson State, but that never happened. Sapp also told “The Rich Eisen Show” last year that his plan was to get a degree and ask Sanders for a job.

As you can see, this is not the first time Sapp has talked about working under Sanders. Perhaps it is finally going to happen next season.

If Sapp does end up coaching in Boulder, he will likely help Sanders even more in the recruiting department. The 7-time Pro Bowler was one of the best defensive linemen to ever play in the NFL.