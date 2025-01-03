Washington LB goes viral for his hilarious career announcement

Washington linebacker Drew Fowler is going viral for his message to prospective employers following the end of his college football career.

Fowler, a senior linebacker who played primarily on special teams, had some fun with his farewell message three days after ending his collegiate career with a 35-34 loss to Louisville in the Sun Bowl. The post reads like a standard NFL Draft declaration, as Fowler thanked coaches, staff members, and teammates. At the end, however, Fowler takes a funny turn.

“With that being said, I’m officially declaring for the job market. In other words, I need a job,” Fowler wrote. “If you or anybody you know has an employment opportunity, I am your guy. Gritty, hardworking, sneaky athletic, locker room guy, will bring my lunch pail to work.

“My LinkedIn is updated, and I am #OpenToWork.”

Forever blessed to be a Dawg 4 Life 🐺💜 pic.twitter.com/uQkyhTVJF8 — Drew Fowler (@drewfowler44) January 3, 2025

Fowler is one of many college football players that will not be heading to the NFL. He managed to garner a lot of attention and laughs with his post, and it would not be a surprise if it lands him a few job offers.

Fowler played in 49 games during his Washington career, collecting 42 total tackles, primarily as a special teams player.