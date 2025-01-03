 Skip to main content
Washington LB goes viral for his hilarious career announcement

January 3, 2025
by Grey Papke
Drew FowlerWashington Huskies Football
A Washington Huskies football helmet

Nov 25, 2016; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington Huskies helmet sits during a game against the Washington State Cougars during the second half at Martin Stadium. The Huskies won 45-17. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Washington linebacker Drew Fowler is going viral for his message to prospective employers following the end of his college football career.

Fowler, a senior linebacker who played primarily on special teams, had some fun with his farewell message three days after ending his collegiate career with a 35-34 loss to Louisville in the Sun Bowl. The post reads like a standard NFL Draft declaration, as Fowler thanked coaches, staff members, and teammates. At the end, however, Fowler takes a funny turn.

“With that being said, I’m officially declaring for the job market. In other words, I need a job,” Fowler wrote. “If you or anybody you know has an employment opportunity, I am your guy. Gritty, hardworking, sneaky athletic, locker room guy, will bring my lunch pail to work.

“My LinkedIn is updated, and I am #OpenToWork.”

Fowler is one of many college football players that will not be heading to the NFL. He managed to garner a lot of attention and laughs with his post, and it would not be a surprise if it lands him a few job offers.

Fowler played in 49 games during his Washington career, collecting 42 total tackles, primarily as a special teams player.

