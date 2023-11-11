Washington player pulls unreal DeSean Jackson blunder at 1-yard line

Washington Huskies linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala pulled off an unbelievable blunder on Saturday to blow what should have been an easy touchdown.

The junior linebacker intercepted a pass with his Huskies leading Utah 33-28 late in the third quarter of their game against the Utes at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash. The Utes had the ball at the Washington 24 and were driving, but Tuputala caught a tipped ball and was racing the other way for what should have been a 77-yard pick-six.

However, Tuputala let go of the ball at the 1-yard line, thinking he had already crossed into the end zone.

Washington's Alphonzo Tuputala celebrated a would-be pick-six too early and dropped the ball, which was recovered by Utah. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/jjKKAUoUP9 — The Comeback NCAA (@TheComebackNCAA) November 11, 2023

The look on Tuputala’s face after his coaches notified him he had dropped the ball short of the goal line and committed a fumble was priceless.

What’s amazing is out of all the guys on the field, only Utah’s Michael Mokofisi seemed to realize that Tuputala had dropped the ball early.

That should have helped Washington put the game away. Luckily, the defense got a safety on the next play to go up 35-28.

The mistake drew back memories of DeSean Jackson, who did the same thing during an Eagles-Cowboys game in 2008.