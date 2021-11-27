Washington State RB’s quote about rival Washington goes viral

The Washington State Cougars and Washington Huskies squared off in The Apple Cup on Friday evening and the game wasn’t even close. The Cougars blew out the Huskies, 40-13, much to the delight of Washington State running back Max Borghi.

After the game, Borghi, who amassed 142 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns, shredded their in-state rivals.

“I absolutely hate the Huskies. Every Cougar absolutely hates the Huskies,” Borghi said after the game, via the Seattle Times. “Purple is the ugliest color in the world, and I just know that this cup is never coming back over here.”

With the win, which snapped a seven-game Apple Cup losing streak, the Cougars improved to 7-5 on the season and 6-3 in the Pac-12 North. The Huskies, meanwhile, fell to 4-8 on the season and 3-6 in the conference, just one game over Stanford for last place.

“It’s special. Coug Nation deserves it, this team deserved it, the seniors deserved it,” Borghi added, via ESPN. “I can’t really put words into it yet, it hasn’t really sunk in. But holding that Apple Cup trophy is something we’ve all dreamt about and it was incredible.”

“This win, it wasn’t just for us,” Washington State linebacker Justus Rogers said. “It was for the people that came before us, the teams that came before us that I’ve been a part of as well.”

If Oregon State (7-4) can somehow upset Oregon (9-2) on Saturday, Washington State will take on Utah (9-3) in the Pac-12 championship next week.

Image: Nov 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Max Borghi (21) celebrates with fans following a 40-13 victory against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports