Washington State, Mississippi State set up Mike Leach Bowl games for 2030, 2031

Washington State and Mississippi State announced on Wednesday that they have set up some “Mike Leach Bowl” games.

The schools announced that they have scheduled a home-and-home series for 2030 and 2031.

On Aug. 31, 2030, Washington State will travel to Starkville to visit Mississippi State. On Aug. 30, 2031, Mississippi State will visit Washington State. The 2031 game will mark the first time ever that an SEC team visits Martin Stadium in Pullman for a game.

“We are excited to schedule this series with Mississippi State and bring an SEC opponent to Martin Stadium for the first time in school history,” WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun said in a statement. “To create a matchup between the Pac-12 and the SEC is always great for our league and the series exemplifies our commitment to schedule top non-conference opponents. We look forward to a fun experience for our student-athletes, alumni and fans in Pullman and Starkville.”

The reason we’re calling this the “Mike Leach Bowl” is because Leach coached at Washington State from 2012-2019 before leaving for the Mississippi State job. The big question is whether Leach will still be coaching the Bulldogs by the time the series is played. Our feelings are the odds are against that.