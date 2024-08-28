West Virginia city is closing schools over Pat McAfee’s live show

The West Virginia Mountaineers are hosting a huge football game on Saturday, and the national media is coming in to cover it. That includes a live on-location broadcast of “The Pat McAfee Show” on the West Virginia campus in Morgantown. That appears to be getting kids a day off school.

Monongalia County Schools announced on Wednesday that it will close all schools on Friday due to “anticipated traffic congestion and potential delays affecting our bus services,” the district announced in a Facebook post.

Sam Kirk of local NBC affiliate WBOY added that heavy traffic on campus, much of which will be the result of McAfee’s live broadcast, was part of the reason for the decision. College classes will still be in session on Friday, further contributing to the congestion.

“College GameDay” will not be in Morgantown, as that show is set to travel to Texas A&M for the Aggies’ opener against Notre Dame. That is not stopping McAfee from doing the live broadcast on Friday before presumably flying to College Station, Texas for GameDay.

Presumably, McAfee’s Friday show will be a little bit more sober than his recent live broadcast in Ireland. Either way, a lot of kids will probably appreciate the day off school.

H/T Awful Announcing