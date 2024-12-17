West Virginia legend interested in joining Rich Rodriguez’s staff

A West Virginia football legend has interest in joining Rich Rodriguez’s staff with the Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers last week hired Rodriguez to return as their head coach. Rodriguez had a successful stint at West Virginia from 2001-2007 before leaving to take the Michigan job. One of Rodriguez’s best players at WVU was Pat White, who would like to help out his former coach.

White, who played quarterback at WVU from 2005-2008, joined “The Pacman Jones Show on BetOnline” for an interview last week. During that interview, Pacman stumped for White to get a coaching job with Rodriguez.

White was all for it.

“It would be nice to be back in them mountains man, back connecting with my guy, Rich,” White said. “Morgantown is a second home. I love coaching the game of football.”

White, 38, tried to play professionally from 2009-2014, but his NFL career never really developed. He has worked as a coach since 2018. In the 2022-2023 seasons, White served as an offensive assistant for the Los Angeles Chargers. White has coached at Alcorn State, South Florida and Alabama State in the college level.