Everyone was wondering what Cal LB was doing on play vs. FSU

Everyone was left wondering what one Cal Golden Bears football player was doing during his team’s game against Florida State on Saturday. FSU beat Cal 14-9 for their first win of the season.

The Seminoles had the ball at their 20 with over five minutes left in the fourth quarter. Cal linebacker Ryan McCulloch came through and appeared to have a free shot at FSU quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. Rather than pursue Uiagalelei, McCulloch stopped and went the other direction.

The sudden reversal from McCulloch, especially when he had an open path to Uiagalelei, left many stunned.

Yooooo! What was 43 doing on this play?? He must have money on FSU 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/BrObwCliYH — “Lunatic Fringe Portion of FSU Fan Base” (@EFESHEW) September 22, 2024

So was McCulloch point shaving? Not at all. He probably thought that the reason he had an open shot at DJ was because the play was a screen, so he reversed direction to cover running back Lawrance Toafili. McCulloch was definitely thinking during the play. It was just so odd to see him change directions so quickly like a video game character, especially when he could have just kept going after Uiagalelei.