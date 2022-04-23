Alabama lands speedy Louisville WR transfer

Alabama has added a game-breaking wide receiver to an already potent offense.

Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell announced Friday on Twitter that he is committing to Alabama for the upcoming season.

Harrell’s speed makes him a dangerous weapon for quarterback Bryce Young.

After visiting Alabama over the weekend during their spring game, Harrell told BamaOnLine that playing with Young was one of the reasons he could see himself choosing the Crimson Tide.

“Just with the quarterback, with Bryce Young,” Harrell said. “I just feel like with his arm and his capability of throwing the ball, I feel like our chemistry would be fine with the speed I have and the capability I have as well. I feel like we could go a long way with it.”

Harrell, the No. 15 wide receiver recruit in the transfer portal according to 247Sports, is an important addition for Alabama.

Head coach Nick Saban has to replace three NFL-bound wide receivers in Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden, in addition to a recent transfer.

Harrell, a Florida native, had 18 catches for 523 yards and six touchdowns for the Cardinals in 2021.