Alabama WR enters transfer portal after being suspended by team

Agiye Hall’s Alabama football career appears to be over.

Hall entered the transfer portal, On3 reported on Thursday. The news about Hall entering the transfer portal comes a day after Hall was suspended by Bama for a violation of team rules.

Hall entering the transfer portal seemed like a natural step after he was removed from the team’s online roster on Tuesday.

Alabama coach Nick Saban indicated on Wednesday that Hall ran out of chances with the program.

“He already had that opportunity once,” Saban said when asked what Hall could do to get back on the team. “So I don’t know what his plans are for the future.”

Hall, a 6-foot-3 wide receiver, was listed as a top-50 recruit according to 247 Sports. The Valrico, Fla. native made recruiting visits to Florida, Florida State and Miami prior to choosing Alabama. Maybe he’ll end up transferring to one of those schools.

Hall had 4 catches for 72 yards in three games as a freshman last season.

Photo: Five-star 2021 wide receiver Agiye Hall at Florida State’s Saturday Night live recruiting event in 2019. Wayne McGahee III/Democrat