Will Levis plays through nasty dislocated finger against Ole Miss

Will Levis played through a nasty finger injury during Saturday’s game.

Levis’ Wildcats lost to Ole Miss 22-19 in a tight SEC game between unbeaten teams. Levis was playing in front of several NFL scouts and went 18/24 for 220 yards and 2 touchdowns. He lost two fumbles though, including one that sealed the game.

Considering the status of the middle finger on his left hand, it’s impressive that Levis was able to hang tough. Take a look at how crooked his finger was after a safety in the second quarter.

Don’t think Will Levis finger is supposed to look that way. Not a doctor though pic.twitter.com/zkFH8aQBrn — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 1, 2022

Levis suffered the dislocated finger on an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone that resulted in a safety.

WE HAVE A SAFETY IN OXFORD‼️ pic.twitter.com/iEOZYgg8Vs — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 1, 2022

The Kentucky quarterback also dealt with foot and ankle injuries resulting from the hits on the safety. At least trainers were able to pop his finger back into place and tape him up, but he was playing while banged up and probably didn’t have the best control of the football.