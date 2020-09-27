Will Muschamp drops F-bomb in message to fans with leaked video

Will Muschamp had a profane but funny message for South Carolina fans in a newly-leaked video.

The South Carolina coach is seen saying in the video, “It’s time for Carolina Football, so get the f— out of your seats. Spurs up!”

The unedited video, which contains the curse word, is below.

Though the video was released on Twitter Saturday, it is old and was recorded nearly two years ago. South Carolina says the video was never intended to be released to the public.

The video circulating of Will Muschamp colorfully encouraging Gamecocks fans to get out of their seats is real but it was shot nearly two years ago. The video was never intended to be released to the public, according to USC. @wachfox — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) September 26, 2020

Despite the intent, the video did get leaked, and the fan reaction via Twitter appeared to be positive.

The message from Muschamp goes hand-in-hand with what he said earlier in the week. He is looking for all the fan support he can get this season for the Gamecocks.