Will Muschamp wants South Carolina fans drinking and loud at the game

Will Muschamp is hoping to get a boost from fans at South Carolina’s season-opening game on Saturday.

The Gamecocks begin the college football season by hosting Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina will allow a limited amount of fans at the game. The school says on its website that tailgating is discouraged and that large gatherings will be asked to disperse.

Tailgating guidelines or not, Muschamp is hoping that fans will be drinking and loud for the game.

Will Muschamp and company now debating exactly what "discouraged" means in terms of tailgating before the game. "We need them loud at 7:30 so they need some beverages," Muschamp said. — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) September 24, 2020

Muschamp wants his fans loud and his players living boring lives. It’s a funny combination.

Many college football venues are not allowing fans to attend games, but some are. South Carolina’s Williams-Brice Stadium is among those that will, and they are hoping that will make a difference.

Muschamp is in his fifth season as South Carolina’s head coach. The team went 4-8 under him last season.