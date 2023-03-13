Will Muschamp’s son commits to SEC school

Another Muschamp is joining the SEC.

Whit Muschamp, a 3-star quarterback and the son of Georgia assistant coach Will Muschamp, announced over the weekend that he has committed to Vanderbilt.

Muschamp, a junior at Baylor School is Chattanooga, Tenn., is the 17th-ranked overall prospect in the state of Tennessee, according to 247 Sports. He also received an offer from Cincinnati and some other smaller programs.

Will Muschamp has extensive experience coaching in the SEC. He was the head coach at Florida from 2011-2014 and then at South Carolina from 2016-2020. He is heading into his third season as an assistant on Kirby Smart’s staff with Georgia.