Surprising contender emerges for transfer Caleb Williams?

USC has been viewed as the most likely suitor for transfer quarterback Caleb Williams, but a surprising new school has reportedly entered the mix for the Oklahoma star.

Wisconsin has “emerged as a serious contender” to land Williams, Gerry Hamilton of On3 reports.

If Williams is genuinely giving Wisconsin consideration, that is surprising for a few reasons. One is that the Badgers already have a highly regarded quarterback in Graham Mertz, who is entering his junior season. Though, he did not exactly have a great year in 2021. Mertz threw for 1,958 yards, 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He led the Badgers to a 9-4 record.

Wisconsin typically has a far more conservative offensive approach than Oklahoma or the other schools that are supposedly in the hunt for Williams.

Most people expect Williams to wind up with USC, but it seems like he is still undecided. Otherwise, he probably would have made an announcement by now. If he does end up at Wisconsin, that would be quite the stunner.

Photo: OU quarterback Caleb Williams is set to lead the Sooners against Oregon on Wednesday in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio