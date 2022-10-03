Wisconsin RB sends strong message about Paul Chryst firing

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen sent a strong message on Sunday regarding the Paul Chryst firing.

Wisconsin fired Chryst a day after the Badgers lost at home to Illinois 34-10. Allen is the team’s star running back and had just 8 yards on 2 carries in the defeat.

“Anyone who wanted Coach Chryst gone isn’t a part of this team,” Allen wrote on Twitter hours after the news of the firing came out.

That is a pretty strong message of support for the fired head coach.

Allen, a sophomore, has 499 yards and 6 touchdowns this season. Now he will be performing under interim head coach Jim Leonhard.

The message from Allen shows just how much the players seemed to like Chryst and believe in him. And why wouldn’t they? Chryst was 67-26 in his time at Wisconsin and 6-1 in bowl games. The Badgers played in the Rose Bowl under him as recently as 2019. Sure, they couldn’t rise to the level of being a CFP team, they did a lot of winning under Chryst.