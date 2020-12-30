 Skip to main content
Wisconsin destroyed the Duke’s Mayo Bowl trophy during celebration

December 30, 2020
by Grey Papke

It would appear that the Wisconsin Badgers got a little too excited about winning the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Wednesday, and the trophy was an unfortunate casualty.

Pictures from the locker room show that the Badgers shattered the trophy for their bowl win over Wake Forest, presumably by accident.

Wide receiver Adam Krumholz posted video from the locker room showing several players congregating around the shattered football that had once adorned the top of the trophy.

Here’s a glimpse of what the trophy looked like before its destruction.

This was the first iteration of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl under its current sponsor, as it was formerly the Belk Bowl. That means, for better or worse, the trophy Wisconsin destroyed didn’t really have a lot of history associated with it. Perhaps it will now.

Believe it or not, this isn’t even the first time this year a football team has wrecked a trophy while celebrating a little too hard.

