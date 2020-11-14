Video: Florida Atlantic players destroy their rivalry trophy while celebrating

It’s safe to say that rivalry means a lot to Florida Atlantic’s players.

The Owls won their annual rivalry game against Florida International 38-19 on Friday night, clinching what is known as the Shula Bowl. The win comes with a pretty hefty trophy that Florida Atlantic’s players were eager to get their hands on. So eager, in fact, that the decorative helmets came right off.

Ahahaha, FAU destroyed the damn trophy celebrating pic.twitter.com/BLGuGD385k — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) November 14, 2020

To lots of people, games like this are lesser rivalries. It’s neat to see these players treating it like a huge deal. It certainly is to everyone involved in it.

On another note, some of these competitions could stand to make their trophies a little bit more sturdy.