Wisconsin could be without its top three quarterbacks

Wisconsin’s football team could be in some serious trouble due to positive COVID-19 tests among their quarterbacks, coupled with the conference’s harsh rules.

Graham Mertz, a redshirt freshman, played for the Badgers on Friday and looked great in the team’s 45-7 win over Illinois. Mertz went 20/21 for 248 yards and five touchdowns.

However, Mertz reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Keep in mind that Mertz originally was the team’s backup and only became the starter because Jack Coan underwent foot surgery in early October. Redshirt sophomore Chase Wolf would start if Mertz were unavailable, but he too tested positive for the virus, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

This means Wisconsin would be without its top three quarterbacks for Saturday’s game at Nebraska if the positive COVID-19 tests are confirmed.

Redshirt junior Danny Vanden Boom would be the next man up.

Vanden Boom may be asked to continue as the team’s starter for a few more weeks due to the conference’s rules.

The Big Ten does not allow players to return within 21 days after a positive test. By comparison, Nick Saban was able to coach Alabama against Georgia days after a positive COVID-19 test due to three straight negative tests.