SEC clears Nick Saban to coach Saturday vs. Georgia

Nick Saban will be on the sideline Saturday night against Georgia after all.

The SEC confirmed Saturday that Saban has tested negative for COVID-19 three times since his initial positive test Wednesday. As Saban is asymptomatic, Wednesday’s test qualifies as a false positive under SEC protocols. That will allow Saban to return to the team.

Statement from the Southeastern Conference Office on Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Full release » https://t.co/8vEXJMOKl0. pic.twitter.com/XWynDkLtij — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 17, 2020

It became clear on Thursday that Saban did have a chance to coach after all. At the time it seemed like a long shot, but the testing came back the way he wanted it to.

Saturday’s game is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff. It could be decisive in determining an SEC champion at the end of the season.