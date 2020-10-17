 Skip to main content
SEC clears Nick Saban to coach Saturday vs. Georgia

October 17, 2020
by Grey Papke

Nick Saban

Nick Saban will be on the sideline Saturday night against Georgia after all.

The SEC confirmed Saturday that Saban has tested negative for COVID-19 three times since his initial positive test Wednesday. As Saban is asymptomatic, Wednesday’s test qualifies as a false positive under SEC protocols. That will allow Saban to return to the team.

It became clear on Thursday that Saban did have a chance to coach after all. At the time it seemed like a long shot, but the testing came back the way he wanted it to.

Saturday’s game is set for an 8 p.m. kickoff. It could be decisive in determining an SEC champion at the end of the season.

