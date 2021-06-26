Video: Spectator causes massive crash at the Tour de France

The first stage of the Tour de France kicked off on Saturday, and it didn’t take long to produce an enormous crash thanks to one poorly-positioned spectator.

The spectator had a sign and got right up to the side of the track just as the riders were passing his location. The sign stuck out over the course just enough that one of the riders collided with it, knocking one cyclist over. Given how tightly packed the field was, that was all it took to start an enormous domino effect.

GREAT TO SEE SPECTATORS BACK INVOLVED IN SPORTS EH pic.twitter.com/Kwxj8be2Qh — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 26, 2021

look at this absolute nightmare that resulted pic.twitter.com/3Nf2QFMqHu — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 26, 2021

We’re going to guess that person did not stick around to see the aftermath of what they caused.

The Tour de France is prone to producing some unusual but massive accidents. This one is no different, albeit very embarrassing for whoever caused it.