Award-winning actor from legendary sports movies dies

Legendary actor Gene Hackman has died, and the news has many sports fans reminiscing about some of their favorite movies.

Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and the couple’s dog were all found dead at their New Mexico home on Wednesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. Hackman was 95 and Arakawa was 63.

Police have not released further details amid an ongoing investigation, but they said no foul play is suspected.

Hackman, a five-time Oscar nominee, starred in the 1986 film “Hoosiers,” among several other critically acclaimed movies. Considered by many to be the greatest sports film of all time, “Hoosiers” is based on a 1950s Indiana high school basketball team that overcomes long odds to win a state championship.

Hackman played the role of coach Norman Dale, who was given a second chance after he was fired from a previous job for hitting a player.

Hackman also starred in “The Replacements,” which was a fan-favorite football film that came out in 2000. Hackman played the role of legendary coach Jimmy McGinty, who was brought in to coach a team of replacement players — or “scabs” — amid a player strike in a fictional football league.

Though Hackman will likely be remembered more for his roles in other critically acclaimed movies, sports fans certainly appreciated his work in “Hoosiers” and “The Replacements.”