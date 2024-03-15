Kelly Stafford, Jersey Jerry claim ‘Entourage’ star Kevin Connolly screwed them

Former “Entourage” star Kevin Connolly is coming under fire for allegedly screwing over some of his former employees.

“Jersey Jerry,” who is a personality for Barstool Sports, opened up on one of Barstool’s shows this week about his issues with Connolly. Jerry claims that he and his content partner at the time, Robby Berger, signed a deal to join Connolly’s ActionPark Media. ActionPark Media bills itself as “an LA based media hub specializing in podcast creation & distribution.” Their website does not have any content on it.

According to Jerry, ActionPark Media fired Berger but never paid out the money Jerry was owed despite him putting out content for the company. Jerry claims he is owed $35,000 by the company.

After Jerry went public with his claims this week, he says he began hearing from other people who likewise say they were screwed by Connolly’s company. The most notable complaint came from Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Jerry publicly released private messages Kelly Stafford sent him via Instagram. In her private messages to Jerry, Stafford shared her story of how Connolly’s ActionPark Media never paid her for her podcast. Stafford claims that she never received any payment from Connolly’s company despite generating revenue for the company via sold out live shows and sold out merchandise. Stafford was able to later secure the RSS feed for her podcast, which she says was enough for her to move on after one year of releasing her show through ActionPark Media.

Stafford said she kept things quiet because she didn’t want to be part of a war with an entertainment celebrity during her family’s first year in Los Angeles. But she gave Jerry permission to publish her complaints this week.

You can see the messages she sent Jerry below:

This piece of shit @mrkevinconnolly must be STOPPED. Imagine trying to take advantage of an innocent woman like this!!!! He’s doing it to everyone. He’s a fraud !!! Always has been ALWAYS WILL BE!! #Etoo #JERRYBOMB https://t.co/UZz5eABs1P pic.twitter.com/RaUfuLgrcD — Jersey Jerry (@Jerrythekid21) March 15, 2024

Jerry said on Thursday that he had heard from about 7 people who got screwed by ActionPark Media.

Connolly has not yet responded to the allegations, though he did turn off the comments on his Instagram page after getting bombarded by Jerry’s fans.