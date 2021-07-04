Bettors lost big on Joey Chestnut breaking his hot dog eating record

Joey Chestnut defied the odds on Sunday by breaking his own world record at the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest, and very few gamblers had faith in him leading up to the event.

Chestnut ate a total of 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, breaking the record of 75 he set a year ago. Most Sportsbooks set the over/under at somewhere between 73.5 and 75.5 According to Darren Rovell, almost none of the money at DraftKings Sportsbook was on Chestnut tying or breaking his previous record. Just 1 percent of the total handle was wagered on the over.

Doubters Lose: Only 1 PERCENT of the handle at @DKSportsbook was on Joey Chestnut to eat more than 74.5 hot dogs and buns. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 4, 2021

Apparently, the vast majority of people believed Chestnut peaked in 2020. They were wrong.

Chestnut’s performance was nothing shy of incredible, but unfortunately TV viewers missed a lot of it. ESPN had some serious technical difficulties during the 10-minute event. You can probably guess how Twitter reacted to that.