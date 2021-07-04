 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, July 4, 2021

ESPN trolled over Hot Dog Eating Contest technical difficulties

July 4, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Joey Chestnut

Joey Chestnut once again broke his own record at the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on Sunday, but unfortunately viewers were unable to watch a significant portion of his incredible performance.

Chestnut ate 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, breaking his world record of 75 from last year. ESPN’s coverage of the event cut out several times, however, including in the final seconds as Chesnut set the new record. Here’s what the technical difficulties looked like:

You can guess how Twitter handled it.

The win was Chestnut’s 14th at the Hot Dog Eating Contest. Obviously, the timing of the technical difficulties could not have been worse with such a short event.

Now, if Chestnut could only convince his biggest rival to make a comeback.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus