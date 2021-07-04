ESPN trolled over Hot Dog Eating Contest technical difficulties

Joey Chestnut once again broke his own record at the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on Sunday, but unfortunately viewers were unable to watch a significant portion of his incredible performance.

Chestnut ate 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, breaking his world record of 75 from last year. ESPN’s coverage of the event cut out several times, however, including in the final seconds as Chesnut set the new record. Here’s what the technical difficulties looked like:

You can guess how Twitter handled it.

A health-food saboteur has taken down the feed of the hot dog eating contest. pic.twitter.com/kUJ57gC7XB — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) July 4, 2021

The ESPN feed during the last 4 minutes of the hot dog eating contest pic.twitter.com/26nDVfN47P — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) July 4, 2021

The win was Chestnut’s 14th at the Hot Dog Eating Contest. Obviously, the timing of the technical difficulties could not have been worse with such a short event.

Now, if Chestnut could only convince his biggest rival to make a comeback.