Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times in state prison altercation

Larry Nassar was involved in another prison altercation over the weekend, and the disgraced former doctor was reportedly stabbed multiple times.

Two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that Nassar was stabbed by another inmate on Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida. One of the anonymous sources said that Nassar was stabbed in the back and in the chest. The 59-year-old is said to be in stable condition.

Nassar is serving decades in prison after being convicted in 2018 of sexually abusing female gymnasts, including Olympic medalists. He also pleased guilty in 2018 to additional counts of sexual assault stemming from when he was a doctor at Michigan State University.

Nassar separately pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

This is not the first time Nassar has been involved in an altercation since he began serving his prison sentence. There was another incident in 2018 when he was in a state prison in Arizona.