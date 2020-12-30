 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, December 29, 2020

Lindsey Vonn, PK Subban announce their breakup

December 29, 2020
by Larry Brown

Lindsey Vonn PK Subban

Lindsey Vonn and PK Subban are splitting up.

The two announced on their social media channels Tuesday that they have broken up. They posted identical photos on their social media profiles and nearly identical statements announcing the move.

Here is the post from Vonn:

And this was Subban’s post:

Vonn and Subban have been dating since at least 2018. They got engaged in the summer of 2019 but were never married. Now they are splitting apart.

Vonn, 36, is a retired gold medal-winning Olympic skier. Subban, 31, is a defenseman for the New Jersey Devils.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus