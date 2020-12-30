Lindsey Vonn, PK Subban announce their breakup

Lindsey Vonn and PK Subban are splitting up.

The two announced on their social media channels Tuesday that they have broken up. They posted identical photos on their social media profiles and nearly identical statements announcing the move.

Here is the post from Vonn:

And this was Subban’s post:

Vonn and Subban have been dating since at least 2018. They got engaged in the summer of 2019 but were never married. Now they are splitting apart.

Vonn, 36, is a retired gold medal-winning Olympic skier. Subban, 31, is a defenseman for the New Jersey Devils.