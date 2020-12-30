Lindsey Vonn, PK Subban announce their breakup

Lindsey Vonn and PK Subban are splitting up.
The two announced on their social media channels Tuesday that they have broken up. They posted identical photos on their social media profiles and nearly identical statements announcing the move
D’Eriq King had to be helped to the locker room after suffering a leg injury in the second quarter of Miami’s Cheez-It Bowl game against Oklahoma State on Tuesday.
Miami had a 2nd-and-goal down 21-7 to the Cowboys with just ove
Nick Starkel will be returning to San Jose State next season, and he announced the decision in a cool video.
The video takes people through a tour of Starkel’s career. Starkel began at Texas A&M in 2016 and redshirted that seaso
Kobe Bryant appeared to have quite the ace up his sleeve before his untimely passing this year.
Venture capitalist Shervin Pishevar, a co-founder of Sherpa Capital who has invested in such companies as Airbnb and Uber, revealed a bombshell
The Golden State Warriors are facing the danger of a second straight losing season, and it may force them to consider a once-unthinkable move.
Speaking this week on his podcast, NBA insider Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports said that the Warri
Cam Newton has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL all season, but his poor play hasn’t been enough to inspire Bill Belichick to insert Jarrett Stidham into the starting lineup. It appears that will remain the case for the