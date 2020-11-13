Massive alligator on Florida golf course goes viral

An absolutely massive alligator spotted walking along a Florida golf course went viral on Thursday.

NBC2 Fort Meyers morning reporter Nicolette Perdomo shared a video on Twitter of the massive beast, which led to thousands of views and retweets. The gator was seen walking through Valencia Golf and Country Club in Naples, Fla on Wednesday. Tyler Stolting, a golf pro at the club, recorded the video.

HOLY GATOR: take a look at this massive gator walking through Valencia Golf Course in Naples. He looks like he belongs in Jurassic park! : Tyler Stolting pic.twitter.com/skr3Du9EBQ — Nicolette Perdomo (@NickiPerdomo) November 12, 2020

Stolting told NBC that the gator looks even more massive in person.

“I don’t even think the video does it justice, really. In person, it looked gigantic. It looked like a Jurassic Park creature,” Stolting said.

Pretty sure he’s a famous gator now. Al is 10 feet long and taking a stroll in Naples! pic.twitter.com/doCN1UBhHA — Nicolette Perdomo (@NickiPerdomo) November 13, 2020

Alligators being seen around Florida and specifically on golf courses is nothing new. A few years ago, there was a massive gator walking around a course in Palmetto, Fla. One alligator was even found in a minor league baseball dugout in Daytona.

There is no doubt about it: this alligator is massive and terrifying looking.