Motorcycle rider Jason Dupasquier dies at age 19 in crash

Swiss motorcycle rider Jason Dupasquier died on Saturday in a crash at a qualifying event. He was 19.

Dupasquier was racing in the Moto3 qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix in Florence, Italy, when he was involved in a crash with fellow riders Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba. Dupasquier appeared to fall and was then hit by his own motorcycle and Sasaki’s motorcycle, according to The Associated Press.

Dupasquier was treated for his injuries on the track for about 30 minutes before being airlifted to a hospital in Florence, where he was pronounced dead.

“Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries,” MotoGP said in a statement.

Dupasquier was in his second season in the Moto3 World Championship.