Sports world pays tribute to comedian Richard Lewis after his death at age 76

February 28, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Richard Lewis looking on

Jan 9, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; American actor Richard Lewis attends a game between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Tributes are pouring in from the sports world for comedian Richard Lewis.

Lewis died on Tuesday night after suffering a heart attack at his Los Angeles home, publicist Jeff Abraham confirmed Wednesday. He was 76 years old.

A veteran of the stand-up comedy scene since the 1970s, Lewis rose to national prominence on the late-night television circuit in the ’80s and ’90s, appearing regularly on programs like “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” and “Late Night With David Letterman.” He later became known for starring as a fictionalized version of himself on his close friend Larry David’s popular HBO show “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Lewis, a native of Brooklyn, was also an avid sports fan known for his devotion to New York-area sports teams such as the New York Knicks and the New York Mets. A graduate of Ohio State, Lewis was a diehard Buckeyes supporter as well. He was often spotted in attendance at various sporting events and appeared countless times on sports talk shows to discuss his rooting interests.

Many of the online tributes to Lewis reflected his lifelong love of sports.

Additionally, Lewis starred in the 1999 independent sports comedy film “Game Day” (playing college basketball coach Steve Adler). The news of Lewis’ death comes just weeks after another peer in the entertainment industry also died at age 76.

Richard Lewis
