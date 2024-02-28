Sports world pays tribute to comedian Richard Lewis after his death at age 76

Tributes are pouring in from the sports world for comedian Richard Lewis.

Lewis died on Tuesday night after suffering a heart attack at his Los Angeles home, publicist Jeff Abraham confirmed Wednesday. He was 76 years old.

A veteran of the stand-up comedy scene since the 1970s, Lewis rose to national prominence on the late-night television circuit in the ’80s and ’90s, appearing regularly on programs like “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” and “Late Night With David Letterman.” He later became known for starring as a fictionalized version of himself on his close friend Larry David’s popular HBO show “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Lewis, a native of Brooklyn, was also an avid sports fan known for his devotion to New York-area sports teams such as the New York Knicks and the New York Mets. A graduate of Ohio State, Lewis was a diehard Buckeyes supporter as well. He was often spotted in attendance at various sporting events and appeared countless times on sports talk shows to discuss his rooting interests.

Many of the online tributes to Lewis reflected his lifelong love of sports.

RIP to loyal Knicks fan Richard Lewis. Told me a couple years back that he wore his Knicks prayer pajamas in the preseason. Traveled to Houston to see the ‘94 Finals, took Larry David to San Antonio for 99 Finals. Will catch the next Knicks championship from a higher place. — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) February 28, 2024

REST IN PEACE TO OHIO STATE ALUM RICHARD LEWIS 😢 @TheRichardLewis pic.twitter.com/wDUsFTnCEj — Barstool Ohio State (@BarstoolOSU) February 28, 2024

Rest in Peace Richard Lewis, big fan of basketball 🕊️🙏 https://t.co/bVhrbNZYsE pic.twitter.com/LG4F21erGp — Yvan Montgury, The Gravedigger (@YvanMontgury) February 28, 2024

The 60 minutes I spent talking with Richard Lewis about Gil Hodges and the Brooklyn Dodgers is probably the coolest hour I’ll ever experience in my life. I’m beyond grateful that I was able to share his story with everyone and send the finished product to him last week. https://t.co/1ChVpLDCIa — Richard Staff (@RichardStaff) February 28, 2024

Rest in Power to the great Richard Lewis. He joined us back in September of 2017 to talk New York Sports, #CurbYourEnthusiasm and what dinner with Larry David is really like.https://t.co/DjA625n94N — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 28, 2024

Additionally, Lewis starred in the 1999 independent sports comedy film “Game Day” (playing college basketball coach Steve Adler). The news of Lewis’ death comes just weeks after another peer in the entertainment industry also died at age 76.